Seymour sworn in as Deputy PM

Act leader David Seymour (left) has taken over from Winston Peters as Deputy Prime Minister. File photo

David Seymour has taken over from Winston Peters as Deputy Prime Minister.

A ceremony marking the Act leader's transition took place at midday at Government House in Auckland.

Seymour has vowed to keep speaking freely as he takes over the role, at the halfway point of the current government.

He told RNZ the transition - in most respects - would be "business as usual", adding, "I've actually been the acting prime minister several times and we're all still here, so don't worry".