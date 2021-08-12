Christchurch rocker to lead Blossom Festival band

Kiwi rockers The Jordan Luck Band will headline the 65th Alexandra Blossom Festival next month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An eclectic mix of Kiwi rockers from the bands Dead Flowers, D4 and Ekko Park, fronted by Exponents lead Jordan Luck, are headlining the 65th Contact Alexandra Blossom Festival.

As front man of the Exponents, Luck comes with an impressive back catalogue including 18 Top 40 singles over the years, Victoria recently being voted by the public as the eighth-greatest New Zealand song of all time. He has the honour of being the inaugural inductee into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame and received the NZ Legacy Award in 2015.

Luck told the Otago Daily Times the band was "exceedingly excited" about performing at this year’s festival.

"A fiery furnace of musical performance is guaranteed," he said.

Known for their mix of Exponents staples and sing-along classics, The Jordan Luck Band will be supported by trio The Lady Killers, with Annie Crummer in place of Tina Cross. For 16 years, The Lady Killers have been entertaining audiences with smooth harmonies and humour.

Singer Jackie Clarke said she and band member Suzanne Lynch, along with guest Crummer, were "thrilled" to be coming to Alexandra.Blossom Festival event manager Martin McPherson said he was "stoked" to have secured the "legendary" combination of musicians for the festival’s 65th celebrations.

The 65th Alexandra Blossom Festival will be held from September 24 to 26.