Chris Allen leaves a huge legacy. Photo: Supplied / RNZ

The daughter of well-known Canterbury farmer Chris Allen has expressed her family's gratitude for the love and support received since her father died in a farm accident this week.

It is understood the 62-year-old died after he was electrocuted while fixing a garage door on his property in Ashburton Forks on Monday.

Allen was a respected farmer and advocate in the Ashburton district, and a Federated Farmers board member for eight years.

The Allens sheep and beef property was badly damaged in the devastating floods that hit the region in 2021, and former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited the farm.

Family and friends have posted tributes on social media, including Allen's daughter Natalie Allen.

"It's with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of Dad's sudden passing. We know he has touched so many lives and we are grateful for the love and support our family has received," she wrote on Facebook.

David Clark said Allen was his neighbour for 30 years and one of his closest friends

"His contribution to our community and agriculture across New Zealand has been immense with his tireless advocacy in biodiversity, environment, water management and emergency response on behalf of NZ farmers," he posted on Facebook.

"But most of all Chris was a dearly loved husband of Anne-Marie and father of Natalie and Jono. His untimely death is tragic."

Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard said he was shocked and saddened by Allen's death.

"Chris was just an absolute top bloke who gave so much to his community and others. He will be missed, and I will especially miss the good natured ribbing and jokes," he said on Facebook.

Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland described Allen's death as a tragic accident, saying farmers had lost a "Titan" of rural advocacy.

He said Allen's decision to fly from his Canterbury home to Napier following Cyclone Gabrielle was a mark of his concern for fellow farmers.

"As someone who had experienced serious flooding on his own farm, he wanted to offer fellow farmers support and his personal experience that times would be tough, but there was light at end of the tunnel," Copeland said.

Mid-Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Acland said Allen had a huge impact sitting on the national board, along with his contribution to biodiversity.

Canterbury regional councillor Ian Mackenzie, a former colleague and close friend of Allen, said he was a lovely man with a fantastic sense of humour.

"He had a very nice way about him, he would talk to anybody about anything and when he was negotiating on behalf of farmers or on the river or whatever particular topic he had a very nice way of doing it so people respected him for that. He was very constructive as a result of that mannerism," he said.

WorkSafe said it was making initial enquiries about Allen's death to determine if the circumstances were work-related.

Police said his death had been referred to the coroner.