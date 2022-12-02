Christchurch SPCA in need of foster homes for more than 30 horses

The SPCA Christchurch Centre has more animals in its care than any other region in the country except greater Auckland.

There are currently 316 animals in the organisation’s care across Canterbury, including rabbits, kittens - and 33 horses.

“We have nearly beaten Auckland for numbers of animals in foster [care] and that’s probably because we have quite a range down here,” SPCA inspector Sam Cairns said.

There are 192 animals at the Wilmers Rd property and 124 in temporary foster homes across Canterbury.

The centre has had to make space by sending six rabbits to other cities.

All foster families are provided with bedding and equipment and the animal’s medical expenses are covered while they are in care. Cat fosters will also have all food for their foster animals provided.

But the SPCA says the cost of caring for surrendered or rescued animals skyrockets quickly.

"Large animals at our centres cost the SPCA Christchurch Centre thousands of dollars a month - this is for their general care and any medical attention they might need, surgery medication etc," the SPCA says.

"We rely on our incredible foster network to help us give them a temporary home so we can allow for more animals to come in."

Cairns believes there are myriad of reasons why there are 33 horses in its care, many of which have either been rescued or surrendered in recent months.

“It might be harder to find grazing than it once was, with all the sub developments going up in the smaller suburbs around Canterbury, but I think it’s a whole melting pot of factors.”

The SPCA is grateful to people who provide foster homes, such as Darfield’s Dawn Ballagh who credits looking after horses with helping her recover from bowel cancer.

“I finished treatment a year ago, and so far so good. It was a rough time, not being able to be on the farm was tough.”

Of fostering, Ballagh said: “I’d totally recommend it, it is so rewarding."

“A healthy horse will cost between $200-$300 a month. An unhealthy horse, depending on the seriousness of its condition, would be an extra $2000-$3000 on top of that, as it would need veterinary treatment and care."

On average an animal will be in foster care for between three-to-six weeks, but this can differ depending on the type of animal foster and their circumstances.

-By Darryl Baser