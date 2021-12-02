Christchurch Symphony Orchestra music residency a hit with pupils

Drums, ukuleles and buckets were all part of a concert to celebrate learning and music.

Bromley School pupils put on the show after hosting a team of Christchurch Symphony Orchestra musicians for a week of jamming and learning together.

The school joined up with six musicians as part of the orchestra’s Karawhiua! Let’s Play! Residency programme, where teams of musicians go to different schools in the South Island to work with pupils on music-based projects.

CSO co-ordinator Francesca Lee said the pupils learn to write lyrics and new chords and even create instruments out of found objects.

Year 4 pupils with CSO principal first violin Jonathan Tanner playing at the school concert. Photo: John Cosgrove

The projects are designed to help pupils’ develop their creativity, teamwork, confidence, and enjoyment of the arts.

Year five pupils Phoenix and Roman played the ‘bucket drums’ and enjoyed the week of developing their musical skills with CSO.

“I liked performing in front of everyone to show how much I love music,” said Roman.

“I liked learning with everyone that taught us,” said Phoenix.

Year 5 pupils Phoenix and Roman with CSO principal percussion Roanna Funcke. Photo: John Cosgrove

Principal Scot Kinley said it was fantastic the children were able to express themselves through music, and the quality of what they had presented after a short time of learning was great.

“The kids are trying things they haven’t before, which is fantastic,” he said. “I’m really excited that this opportunity was given to them.”

CSO principal bassoon player Selena Orwin, who has been a member of the orchestra since 1987, said they received amazing feedback from the school.

“The school said the kids have been very engaged,” she said. “All round it’s a very worthwhile project.”

Orwin said Bromley was the sixth school they had been to this year and it was great to see the children have fun with music without any prior experience.

CSO has previously been to Tāhunanui School in Nelson, St Mary’s School, Lyttelton Primary, Rawhiti School, and Hokitika Primary School.