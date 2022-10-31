Christchurch vape retailers fined over underage sales

Photo: File / Getty Images

Seven Christchurch vape retailers have been fined after selling vape products to minors.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha carried out controlled purchase operations (CPO) at 39 retailers in August and October.

Waitaha Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton said it was frustrating the seven stores did not check identification and sold vape products to a 16-year-old.

"Selling vape products to a minor is both illegal and unacceptable. These operations are carried out regularly for both tobacco and vape sales to protect our young people from the harmful impacts of vaping and smoking," Brunton said in a statement.

"Prior to the CPO we received a number of complaints, so our public health staff visited all the retailers to ensure they were aware of their obligations under the Act."

Health Canterbury would continue to work with the sector to prevent minors from being able to purchase vaping products, she said.

The retailers that failed were: Discount Vapor (Woolston), Keyes Road Dairy, Better Life Dairy, Shosha (Riccarton), Shosha (High Street), Huff and Puff, and JDs Dairy.

Any retailer that breaches the rules three times could face prosecution.