Christchurch's Northern Corridor open to public

The Christchurch Northern Corridor during construction in July 2020. Photo: Supplied / NZTA

A new motorway for Christchurch opens today, but motorists will have to wait until later this week to drive on it.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has invited the public to walk or cycle the length of the 10km Northern Corridor to mark its completion.

The project extends the northern motorway to QEII Drive.

The agency will be hosting a celebration with free food and bouncy castles in the middle of the motorway from 2pm today.

An event 'village' will be set up between the Belfast Rd and Radcliffe Rd bridges, where people will get the chance to learn about the T2 lanes, direct buses and Park and Ride facilities that will be coming in January.

Belfast Rd will be closed to westbound traffic during the event, while there will be no southbound exit from Grimseys Road to QEII Drive for vehicles.

The NZTA said the new motorway will open up many options for people to cycle, e-bike, walk, drive and move freight between North Canterbury and the central city.

It will officially open to motorists on Thursday, December 17.