Christchurch's pop-up puppet master

Harold the singing and dancing puppet has been hanging out in central Christchurch - and is just one of the marionettes putting a smile on people's faces.

Burwood puppeteer Jacim Thompson was keen to entertain Christchurch residents with his pop-up puppet shows.

He became interested in the craft earlier this year after finding puppets in a relative's house. He now makes his own marionettes on his 3D printer.

"I'm constantly thinking about what puppet I could make and how can I bring a smile to people's face and what other functions I could add and what music can I learn."

Burwood puppeteer Jacim Thompson. Photo: Emily O'Hagan

The puppeteer enjoys performing lunchtime shows at the Cashel St mall to the delight of young and older people alike.

"The children - their reaction is amazing.

"I actually let kids have a go as long as they're gentle with it. If I can see they're not going to mash it about.

"And you can see the look on their face of how much natural movement it can get and, wow, this is not a PlayStation game but it feels so much fun."

Thompson posts videos of his marionette performances on social media.

Harold the puppet. Photo: Emily O'Hagan

He has given the puppets their own names and personalities. His family includes 'Psymon the mushroom' and 'Boney the skeleton'.

"So now I'm working on a teddy bear. I've got my little alien there who I'm hoping to get to blow bubbles but I'm having trouble with that at the moment and, yeah, I've got quite a few more in the works that I haven't thought of names for yet."

Thompson has been encouraged by the popularity of his quirky puppet performances and hopes to take his show to other locations around the city.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air