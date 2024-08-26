Cinema icons' retro home with 18-seat movie theatre for sale

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Masters were the owners of the city’s oldest movie theatre, the Hollywood Cinema, in Sumner.
After Maureen died in 2020 and Lang in August last year, their vibrant Scarborough home passed into family ownership.
Frozen in the stylings of the 1970s when it was built, the couple decked out the house with a bar and 18-person movie theatre.
“It’s a spacious and unique house in a really beautiful area. You can’t get much better than this view.”
The estimated value of the 0.0563ha property at 1/35 Scarborough Rd is nearly $2 million.
Aitken says the bar and pink carpets showcase the property’s retro feel.
“New owners may want to change the kitchens and bathrooms, but the home itself is solid.”
“Not many houses of that era had their own movie theatre and the bar is really cool. I think a few people would want to keep the theatre, but if not, you can open it up into the living room.”
The open home viewings have been busy, with many admirers of the Masters’ legacy wanting a look into their world.
“They’re quite fascinated by it because of the history. A lot of people have come in just to check it out.”
Aitkin said the Masters’ family is set on selling the home at the auction and will likely accept the best offer on the day.
“They’re committed to getting it sold so someone else can enjoy the home.”
Scarborough has the most expensive house prices in Christchurch, with a median market value of $1.7 million.
The home has a deadline sale date of 4pm, August 28.