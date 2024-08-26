Cinema icons' retro home with 18-seat movie theatre for sale

The home of Christchurch cinema greats Maureen and Lang Masters. Photo: Supplied

The home of late Christchurch cinema icons Lang and Maureen Masters is up for sale.

The Masters were the owners of the city’s oldest movie theatre, the Hollywood Cinema, in Sumner.

Lang Masters at the Hollywood Cinema Sumner. Photo: Community Stories Liaison / Digital Content at Christchurch City Libraries

They built a movie theatre empire, with seven cinemas around the city by the 1980s, called Masters Theatres.

After Maureen died in 2020 and Lang in August last year, their vibrant Scarborough home passed into family ownership.

Frozen in the stylings of the 1970s when it was built, the couple decked out the house with a bar and 18-person movie theatre.

Lang Masters died in August last year and Maureen in 2020, leaving their Scarborough home to their family. ​Photo: Supplied

Harcourts agent Alison Aitken said last week the property has a “really cool vibe” with its nostalgic decor.

“It’s a spacious and unique house in a really beautiful area. You can’t get much better than this view.”

The estimated value of the 0.0563ha property at 1/35 Scarborough Rd is nearly $2 million.

There is an 18 seat movie theatre off the open plan living room. Photo: Supplied

With a view overlooking the coast, the home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas.

Aitken says the bar and pink carpets showcase the property’s retro feel.

“New owners may want to change the kitchens and bathrooms, but the home itself is solid.”

The Masters built the Scarborough house. Photo: Supplied

Aitken touts the theatre and bar as the special highlights of the home.

“Not many houses of that era had their own movie theatre and the bar is really cool. I think a few people would want to keep the theatre, but if not, you can open it up into the living room.”

The open home viewings have been busy, with many admirers of the Masters’ legacy wanting a look into their world.

“They’re quite fascinated by it because of the history. A lot of people have come in just to check it out.”

Aitkin said the Masters’ family is set on selling the home at the auction and will likely accept the best offer on the day.

“They’re committed to getting it sold so someone else can enjoy the home.”

The small inground pool offers spectacular views. Photo: Supplied

The home’s off-street parking also offers a unique selling point in the hilly suburb.

Scarborough has the most expensive house prices in Christchurch, with a median market value of $1.7 million.

The home has a deadline sale date of 4pm, August 28.