Closed police stations frustrating for residents

Residents associations across the city are concerned about the number of days police stations were closed to the public last year. The New Brighton Police Station tops the list. It is closed to the public for 77 days a year.

Residents' associations are concerned about the length of time suburban police stations in Christchurch are closed.

Brian Donovan.

Data released under the Official Information Act shows the New Brighton station tops the list with 77 days closed to the public last year followed by Christchurch South with 58 days.

The Papanui and Hornby stations were both closed for 49 days.

All the police stations have 9am to 4pm opening hours, five days a week.

Police say it is a matter of prioritising staff resources, but residents’ associations believe the closed days reduce accessibility for the public.

New Brighton Residents Association spokesperson Brian Donovan said the number of days the local station was closed to the public creates a “lack of confidence” in police among businesses and residents.

“Often it does close and we never know whether it’s a permanent fixture or whether it’s just closed for reasons we’re not aware of,” he said.

Lane Todd.

“As far as finding ways to directly interact with police face-to-face, it’s really difficult.”

Greater Hornby Residents Association chair Derek Phelps said the number of days the Hornby station was closed is a long-standing issue.

“All you have there is a little box to be able to talk to somebody at central or a call centre which not always sufficient to meet local needs.”

He acknowledged the police resourcing difficulties but believes the community would be served better if the Hornby station had longer hours and was open on weekends.

“I suppose for the police force, it’s a matter of putting staff where it’s needed most,” he said.

Canterbury police metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police are not aware of any complaints from the public about the stations being closed to the public.

Chris Cahill.

“Most police officers spend the bulk of their time out in the community, active and ready to respond to calls for service across the district as required, rather than assigned to duties at any one station,” he said.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the shut stations were a matter of “choosing priorities”.

“That is always the debate about having more staff just manning a front counter versus being able to go out and attend more calls for service.”

Cahill said the number of days closed are mostly caused by front desk police being away due to training, sickness or leave.

“It’s not always possible to get someone to relieve them due to other priorities in the district.”