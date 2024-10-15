Closed police stations frustrating for residents

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Papanui and Hornby stations were both closed for 49 days.
All the police stations have 9am to 4pm opening hours, five days a week.
Police say it is a matter of prioritising staff resources, but residents’ associations believe the closed days reduce accessibility for the public.
New Brighton Residents Association spokesperson Brian Donovan said the number of days the local station was closed to the public creates a “lack of confidence” in police among businesses and residents.
“Often it does close and we never know whether it’s a permanent fixture or whether it’s just closed for reasons we’re not aware of,” he said.
Greater Hornby Residents Association chair Derek Phelps said the number of days the Hornby station was closed is a long-standing issue.
“All you have there is a little box to be able to talk to somebody at central or a call centre which not always sufficient to meet local needs.”
He acknowledged the police resourcing difficulties but believes the community would be served better if the Hornby station had longer hours and was open on weekends.
“I suppose for the police force, it’s a matter of putting staff where it’s needed most,” he said.
Canterbury police metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police are not aware of any complaints from the public about the stations being closed to the public.
Police Association president Chris Cahill said the shut stations were a matter of “choosing priorities”.
“That is always the debate about having more staff just manning a front counter versus being able to go out and attend more calls for service.”
Cahill said the number of days closed are mostly caused by front desk police being away due to training, sickness or leave.
“It’s not always possible to get someone to relieve them due to other priorities in the district.”