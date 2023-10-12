Comedian Cal Wilson's heartbreaking podcast before she died

Cal Wilson. Photo: Giulia McGauran / RNZ

The death of Christchurch-born comedian Cal Wilson rocked the comedy world yesterday. Now a heartbreaking interview recorded months before she passed away has resurfaced.

Appearing on Adam Miller’s Bakeology podcast in August, the comedian - who died yesterday after a “short illness” - spoke about her 14-year-old son, Digby, and how he would “remember her”, news.com.au reports.

“What do you think Digby will remember you for?” the host asked earning a lighthearted reply from Wilson.

Cal Wilson's son Digby has rarely been seen on her social media channels since he was a little boy. Photo: Instagram

“I think it will be for pancakes because that’s a fairly regular weekend thing,” the comedian replied in regards to her legacy, adding, “And when you serve the pancakes you throw them like a frisbee, the first couple, and then if you’re going to have maple syrup on them obviously you don’t do that.

“You always do the test pancake – hurl it across the kitchen.”

Wilson went on to say she believed her son would also choose to remember their gingerbread baking sessions, joking, “We make a lot of gingerbread together. Well, we start making it together and he goes off with the lump of dough as any good child should.”

Wilson’s death was confirmed yesterday by her management company Token Artists, revealing she had passed away after a “short illness” at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

While it remains unclear what that illness was, her co-star, Darren Purchase - who worked alongside her on The Great Australian Bake Off - issued a heartfelt tribute on Instagram where he spoke candidly about the last time he saw his late friend.

“I am sorry this has happened to such a good person and I cannot get out of my head the last time I saw her when she was very sick,” he wrote.

Many tributes for the star have flooded social media including from Kiwi comedian Eli Matthewson, who appears on the current season of Celebrity Treasure Island and on Paddy Gower Has Issues. Taking to Instagram, Matthewson recalled how Wilson was his biggest inspiration when he was a “little court jester in chch [sic]”.

Elsewhere, comedian Guy Montgomery simply wrote, “No-one with a bigger heart than Cal” alongside three broken-heart emojis, while TV host Te Radar wrote on X, “This sucks. She was so funny and so charming. One of chch’s finest.”

Wilson moved to Melbourne in 2003 to star in the sketch show, Skithouse. She went on to become one of Australia’s best-known comedians with appearances on Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie To You and in her own Netflix stand-up special.

She became a fixture on the Australian comedy circuit, performing in the Melbourne Comedy Festival 14 times. She eventually became a member of its board.

In 1997, she became one of the inaugural winners of the Billy T Award, presented annually during the NZ International Comedy Festival.

Wilson is survived by her husband, Chris, and son, Digby.