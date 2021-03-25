Community board chairwoman 'excited' about new role

Bridget Williams has been voted in as the new Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board chairwoman. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board has unanimously voted to elect deputy chairwoman Bridget Williams as its new leader, taking over the reins from David Cartwright.

Cartwright resigned after more than a year as chairman earlier this month to make way for newer members to take the helm as part of the board’s succession planning.

Williams was the only member to be nominated for the role.

She said her former deputy role under the guidance of Cartwright helped her prepare for the task to come.

She was “excited” to continue working with him now that the tables have turned, with Cartwright becoming the board’s deputy.

“I’m very excited for the new role and I’m thrilled to have the unanimous support of the board. It’s a privilege to represent them and the community,” Williams said.

“I was taken under David’s wing working with him in his role as chair, helping to present monthly reports and taking the time to understand the role, so by the time I’m in [the role] I can hit the ground running.”

Her priorities include working on the Long Term Plan, getting out into the community and hearing their views on big projects like the Wings to Wheels Cycleway.

“I’ll be making sure I’m getting out into the community, hearing what they want, being an effective sounding board and turning it into action,” she said.

Bridget Williams. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Williams joined the community board eight years ago when she was 20.

The current term is her third, but she has served as deputy for the last year and a half.

It was not the first taste of leadership for the sixth-generation Cantabrian.

Being a “product of the earthquakes,” she realised the power youth had to use their voices for change as president of the Student Volunteer Army from 2013 to 2014.

Leading thousands of young people, organising dozens of local volunteering projects and a passion for active citizenship was the catalyst behind her decision to get into local government.

Said Williams: “I had the privilege of being the SVA president, and through that experience, I realised the power youth have and the importance of active citizenship.

"It’s important for young people to have a voice at the table, especially during [the city’s] rebuild, as these decisions affect us in the future.

"We only have one life to make a difference."

Williams looked up to many leaders in the community who had the drive to make the city the best it can be,

They were business stakeholders, young professionals choosing to stay in Christchurch to help with the rebuild, or people who took a stand for their community.

But in terms of political idols, she was inspired by the leadership of prominent Greek statesman Pericles during fifth-century Athens, who pushed for art, culture and creativity in the city’s rebuild following the Persian and Peloponnesian wars.

Using creativity to raise awareness of issues mirrored her own desire to do the same when she founded social enterprise Bead and Proceed in 2019, which educates people and businesses about the 17 United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

Through workshops, people can learn how to help achieve these goals by painting a five-beaded necklace, representing their own top-five goals to work towards.

Bridget and Hannah Williams. Photo: Facebook

Said Williams: “The mayor of Athens had revolutionary insight in the rebuild after the war.

"He pushed for art, culture and creativity which is something I’m really passionate about. He inspired his citizens to fall in love with Athens and give back to the community."

Williams has lived in Christchurch her whole life and grew up with her twin sister, Hannah.

But it does not mean they will swap places if Williams has to take a sick day.

"Even though we look similar, we lead very different lives.

"Sometimes Hannah does get approached by people who have a community issue," she said.

“If I pass you in the street and ignore you, I’m not being rude – it’s probably my sister.”