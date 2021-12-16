Council assessing flood damage, Christchurch butcher in clean up mode

Christchurch City Council contractors are out and about this morning assessing the damage caused by the heavy rain and flooding that hit Canterbury last night.

The downpour, which eased from about midnight, has caused flooding, closed roads and prompted slip warnings. Wastewater overflows also contaminated the floodwater.

Council head of three waters Helen Beaumont was confident the rain had passed by Thursday morning - and now the clean up begins.

Peter Timbs Meats in Edgeware was flooded on Wednesday night for the second time this year.

David Timbs has been at the shop since 4am this morning cleaning up.

He spoke to RNZ's Susie Ferguson:

The butchery was forced to shut on Wednesday afternoon so staff could stop water from entering the shop.

About 50 staff were sent home after the shop and factory were closed. David Timbs hoped to reopen the shop today.

Beaumont said about 75mm of rain fell on city over a 24-hour period, and coastal suburbs received slightly more.

But the heaviest downpour was recorded on Banks Peninsula - 81mm fell in Akaroa and 97mm in Duvauchelles.

Over the past 10 years, the average monthly rainfall during December in Christchurch city has been 54mm.

The Ōtākaro Avon and Ōpāwaho Heathcote Rivers spilled out of their banks in a number of places and many smaller waterways flowed across roads and properties.

Beaumont said Fire and Emergency NZ helped a few houses in Le Bons Bay to evacuate on Wednesday night after a stream burst its banks.

However, as of Thursday morning the council had not received any reports about houses in the city flooding above floor level.

"The city was well prepared with key stormwater grates checked and cleared, beach outfall dug out and pumps placed in a number of locations.

"The stormwater storage basins in the upper Opawaho Heathcote catchment are only partially full and the water will be released slowly over the next couple of days," Beaumont said.

A number of roads were closed across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula on Thursday morning due to flooding or slips.

Beaumont said if you are travelling on the roads take extreme care.

"If you have to drive through ponded water, go as slow as possible so that you don’t push water onto people’s property, causing damage.

"There have been some wastewater overflows as a result of the heavy rain so we are advising that people treat any floodwater they come into contact with as potentially contaminated."

Beaumont says the council was asking residents last night to avoid flushing toilets, taking showers or use their washing machines because the wastewater system was under pressure.

"Our message this morning is that it is fine to use the bathroom as normal and to do your washing."

River Road, from Medway Street to Banks Avenue.

Avonside Drive, from Linwood Avenue to Stanmore Road.

Oxford Terrace, from Kilmore Street to Willow Street.

Marlow Road, from Pages Road to Rowses Road.

Breezes Road, from Eglington Street to Niven Street.

Roswes Road, from Esk Place to Guernsey Street.

Maces Road, from Ruru Road to Wickham Street.

Avondale Road, from New Brighton Road to Niven Street.

Newport Street, from Wainoni Road to Emlyn Street.

Avonside Drive, from Wainoni Road to Emlyn Street.

Carrick Street, from Aylesford St to Flockton Street.

Thornton Street, from Flockton Street to Aylesford Street.

Harrison Street, from Thornton Street to Aylesford Street.

Clarendon Terrace, from Opawa Road to Sullivan Avenue

Hunter Terrace, from Malcolm Avenue to the end.

Waimea Terrace, from Malcolm Avenue to Colombo Street.

Earnlea Terrace, from Colombo Street to the end.

Eastern Terrace, from Sandwich Road to Tennyson Street.

Banks Peninsula

Long Bay Road, from Paua Bay, is closed due to slips.

Le Bons Bay Road, from Le Bons Bay Valley Road is closed due to flooding.

Goughs Road, from Long Bay Road, is closed due to slips.

Little Akaloa Road is closed due to flooding.

-Additional reporting RNZ