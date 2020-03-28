Council warns of playground usage

CLOSED FOR A REASON: City council have received reports of Margaret Mahy Family Playground and others around the city being used in-spite of them being closed and taped off. Photo: Getty Images

The city council is warning police will take enforcement action if playgrounds are continued to be used during the nation-wide shutdown to fight Covid-19.

Over the last three days, it has received reports of people using the Margaret Mahy Family Playground and other playgrounds in the city in-spite of them being closed and taped off during lockdown period.

A police spokeswoman said while it does not want to get to a place where it has to enforce the restrictions that come with alert level 4, but it will if required

She said its focus will be on prevention through education and encouragement.

Police will work through a four-step process:

Step one will be engagement, encouragement and education

Step two a warning will be issued

Step three an arrest and detainment for a short period without prosecution

Step four arrest and prosecute for serious and persistent breaches.

"Police has a number of powers available to them under the Health Act 1956, the Summary Offences Act 1981 and under the Civil Defence Emergency Act 2002 to take action where appropriate," the police spokeswoman said.