Water outages frustrate Chch residents, fix on the cards

Claire Burridge and Grange St residents have dealt with about a dozen water outages since 2022. Photo: Supplied

Meet Claire Burridge, a resident on possibly the worst street for water outages in Christchurch.

Her water has been turned off about a dozen times since 2022.

The most disruptive outages on Grange St happened on April 3, 4 and 5, with burst water pipes causing the supply to be turned off for several hours at a time.

Now the city council is pushing forward pipe renewal plans after Burridge and other Grange St residents formed a working group and complained.

But the work will be completed anytime between July 1 and June 30, 2026, with the exact date to be confirmed with residents at the end of next week.

The street in Hillsborough has pipes that have not been replaced since 1944.

Burridge said the issue has caused “frustration” for herself, her husband and her two teenage boys.

“When you can’t do your washing and other things, there’s big problems for everyone.

We’ve had all-day pyjama days in our family.”

City council head of three waters Gavin Hutchison said planned renewal work for the street’s water main has been pushed forward from the 2026/27 to the 2025/26 financial year.

“This time allows confirmation of resources for design and construction,” Hutchison said.

He said the city council was unable to provide an exact cause of the water main fault at this stage as “there can be many reasons”.

Burridge said it is “really encouraging” the city council has pushed works forward and she is intrigued to find out the exact date of renewal.

Hutchison said the city council was not aware of any other streets with similarly high rates of water pipe failure.

He said more time would be needed to form a list of the other worst affected streets.

As well as the outages in April, burst water pipes caused water to be cut off to Grange St six times last year and three times in 2022.

Frustration was felt around the neighbourhood, Burridge said.

Residents have been desperate for showers during outages and have started stockpiling drinking water.

“It’s not just natural disasters people pack water for on Grange St,” said Burridge.

She said residents were grateful to the workers who promptly fixed the burst pipes each time.

After the April outages, the street organised a working group and complained to the city council and Waihoro Spreydon-Cashmere-Heathcote Community Board, asking for pipe renewal.

Residents also want the city council to renew the street’s gutters at the same time as the pipe renewal to minimise disruption.