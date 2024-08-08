Councillor calls for independent review if more money sought for Christ Church Cathedral rebuild

A Christchurch councillor has raised the ire of colleagues by calling for an independent review, should the council be sought for further funding on the cathedral rebuild.

Discussions are expected to take place in the coming weeks on the rebuild project between the Christchurch City Council and the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited (CCRL).

The remaining grant for the cathedral rebuild is due to be released this month

The 10 million funding was approved in 2017, with $3m released last December

A decision about government funding for the Cathedral Reinstatement is expected in September with the project facing an $85m funding shortfall

Heathcote ward councillor Sara Templeton is calling for the city council to delay the release of remaining funds from the $10 million grant to project managers.

The matter was tabled at Wednesday's council meeting and although it merely served as a council formality, her views sparked grumbles.

It comes amid lingering questions about the project's financial backing, including whether the government will relieve an $85m budget shortfall.

Last week, Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger told RNZ central government would need to "come to the party" if the cathedral rebuild was to be completed.

The second and final $7 million instalment of a $10 million grant to the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Trust (CCRL) was released for payment on Wednesday. Photo: Newsline

Earlier this year, the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Trust outlined the delicate situation facing the project, underlined by the budget ballooning from $104m to $248m.

At the time, trust chairperson Mark Stewart said it needed to secure $30m by August when a meeting would be held on whether to put the project on ice.

The Anglican Church later agreed to revise its concept design, including lowering seismic strengthening, that eased the $114m shortfall.

The state of affairs appeared to overshadow Wednesday's talks in chambers, with Templeton probing council staff on the implications of a council contribution, should the project be "mothballed".

"If the $7m that we're about to give them goes in the project now and no future funds are found, then that $7m is effectively wasted," she said.

"I'm really concerned about the wise use of ratepayer money."

At this point, deputy mayor Pauline Cotter, who chaired the meeting in Mauger's absence, halted Templeton.

"I think using that

comment might not be true, we'd have to get that response from the board itself," she said.

"We're effectively honouring our agreement to pay this money."

Council chief financial officer Bede Carran told councillors CCRL had assured payment of the remaining grant would be used to continue construction works, predominately earthquake strengthening.

Templeton's proposal that the council formally call for an independent review and "greater transparency", should project managers request any further financing appeared to irk Waimairi ward councillor Sam MacDonald.

"It's so offensive, the framing of that," he said.

After a brief adjournment, it was decided the motion would not include Templeton's proposed amendment.

During debate on the report, Templeton again flagged her concerns.

"I'm really wary of handing over another $7m of the residents' money when we're not quite sure of the outcome yet.

"At this stage, I'd really rather it be held until we had certainty of the project going ahead."

Inside the main church structure. Photo: Geoff Sloan

MacDonald said the funding allocation had already been rated for and that the corresponding issues should not be "conflated".

"This is about an agreed upon process and releasing funds to hopefully help the cathedral complete itself.

"If we didn't do this today, we may as get the scaffolding out now and lock the place up.

"Imagine the signal that would send to Wellington."

Linwood ward councillor Yani Johanson said he did not want to relitigate the financial decision, but said there were lessons to be learned.

"I'm concerned that we do ensure that when we're giving significant amounts of funding to groups that we have some robust processes and conditions around delays or massive increases to the budget."

Spreydon ward councillor Melanie Coker felt the rhetoric on the project needed to be more "positive".

Cashmere ward councillor Tim Scandrett said the council could not renege on its funding commitment.

"There are cathedrals around the world that have taken over a hundred years to build.

"Ironically, the only extra funding we've talked about here is when the independent review was being called for ... it's insane.

"If they come to us for more money you can all debate that til the cows come home ... let's not have hypocrisy, let's get on with it."