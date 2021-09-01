Covid-19: Who will give up their place in the vaccine queue for Auckland?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has renewed calls for Aucklanders to be given priority when it comes to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.
The vaccine is in hot demand and the government has admitted the current supply cannot sustain that demand.
RNZ reporter Conan Young and cameraman Nathan McKinnon asked people in Christchurch how willing they would be to wait a bit longer for their vaccine, if Aucklanders became the priority: