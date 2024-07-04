Crash involving vehicle and train in Belfast

One person has been injured after a vehicle collided with a train in Christchurch this morning.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened on Radcliffe Rd in Belfast just before 8am on Thursday.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Chris Lynch Media reported a resident said they heard a very long horn before the crash then a loud bang.

The road has been closed while the scene is cleared, police said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or take an alternate route if possible.