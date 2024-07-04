Crash involving vehicle and train in Belfast

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been injured after a vehicle collided with a train in Christchurch this morning.
A police spokesperson said the crash happened on Radcliffe Rd in Belfast just before 8am on Thursday.
One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
Chris Lynch Media reported a resident said they heard a very long horn before the crash then a loud bang.
The road has been closed while the scene is cleared, police said.
Motorists are advised to expect delays or take an alternate route if possible.