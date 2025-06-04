Search and rescue dog trainer recognised

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
On Monday, the Oxford man was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his work with Land Search and Rescue over more than 50 years.
For half of that he has been working with rescue dogs - developing the official search dogs training programme and becoming a national trainer and assessor.
"I just quite enjoy being out there, and to actually train a dog up to achieve what we've achieved is just quite amazing," he told RNZ.
He brought with him Skyla, a border collie beardie cross - one of those he has trained over the years.
"They're actually a light, a very light dog that can work pretty good hours and just stop and have a rest and keep going again, and they're just full of energy."
Rescue dogs were trained to recognise human scent, Ealam said.
"We train them initially right from when they were a pup to indicate and follow human scent, which are skin follicles that fall off your body."And not every dog has a nose for it, he said.
"It's just a matter of finding a dog that has got a good nose, and we developed that and enhance their natural ability… they're pretty amazing... once they pick up a scent, they lock onto it and they'll just stay on it."
One of his most memorable rescues was an early one at Lake Kaniere in the South Island.
"We got a call at 11 o'clock at night for a missing multi-sport runner at Methven, and we drove through the night and we got to Methven about six o'clock in the morning and they put us in a helicopter and took us up onto the tops.
"And we searched down for probably four to six hours, and then my dog indicated on the footprint that went down a creek, and we followed the scent down to the last party and she was there - she was very cold.
"And I can always remember my dog sort of cuddled up to her."
The woman was airlifted out by helicopter.
The full King's Birthday Honours list
To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Ranjna Patel for services to ethnic communities, health and family violence prevention
Emeritus Distinguished Professor Alison Stewart for services to plant science and the arable sector
Catriona Ruth Williams for services to spinal cord injury research and equestrian sport
To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mark Leslie Smith Cooper, KC for services to the judiciary
Brendan Jon Lindsay for services to business and philanthropy
Ewan Francis Smith for services to Cook Islands business and tourism
To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Catherine Joy Andersen for services to the music industry
Wayne Robert Boyd for services to business, philanthropy and sport
Professor George Charles Clifton for services to structural engineering
Anthony Edwin Falkenstein for services to philanthropy and business education
Steven Leonard Joyce for services as a Member of Parliament
Donald Angus Mackinnon for services to sports governance
Professor Emeritus Ian George Mayhew for services to the veterinary profession, especially equine medicine
Dr David Edwin McKee for services to New Zealand Sign Language and the Deaf community
William Charles Nathan for services to Māori
Dr Lesley Kay Rameka for services to Māori and early childhood education
Ruth Margaret Richardson for services as a Member of Parliament and to governance
Dr Ai Ling Tan for services to gynaecology
Dr Mark Greenslade Thomas for services to people living with HIV/AIDS and antibiotic research
To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Emeritus Professor George David Baxter for services to physiotherapy and health
Gillian Lorraine Bohm for services to health
Associate Professor Philip Michel Jose Brinded for services to psychiatry
Fergus Graham Brown for services to the tourism industry
Graham Vincent Brown for services to the venison industry
David Paul Burton for services to food writing
Peter Hardy Ballantyne Carty for services to fly-fishing
Suzanne Noreen Cato for services to music, television and education
Hohepa Conrad for services to Māori, particularly kaupapa waka
Peter Michael de Blois for services to music
Dr Celia Jane Devenish Giddings for services to women's health and education
Sophie Frances Monique Devine for services to cricket
Judith Mary Dobson for services to the community, broadcasting and historical preservation
Professor Bernadette Kathleen Drummond for services to dentistry and education
Daryl Kelvin Eason for services to wildlife conservation
Susan Elizabeth Elliott for services to the arts and governance
Rear Admiral James Leslie Gilmour, (Rtd) for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Kirk Brian Hardy for services to drug abuse prevention and education
Dafydd (Dai) Morgan Henwood for services to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising
Professor Patria Anne Hume for services to sports science and injury prevention
Gary Rodney Lane for services to conservation and philanthropy
Julia May Marshall for services to children's literature
Peter David Martin, JP for services to the community, particularly Pacific and LGBTQ+ communities
Murray Graham Mexted for services to rugby
David Ross Morgan for services to aviation
Panchanatham Narayanan for services to multicultural communities
Peter Arnold Nation for services to the agricultural industry and governance
Gillian Christine Naylor for services to rural communities, particularly women
John Daniel O'Sullivan for services to business and philanthropy
Dr Fiona Dorothy Pardington for services to photography
Dr Susan Parry for services to gastroenterology
David Robert Percy for services to fire safety technologies, business and the community
Eric Clive Power for services to swimming
Timothy Grant Southee for services to cricket
Gail Patricia Spence for services to language education
Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley for services to sociology
John Bradley Struthers for services to cycling, the cycling industry and business
Mark William Joseph Vela for services to mental health care and education
Jennifer Mary Wake for services to theatre and television
Neil William Walker for services to primary industries and the community
Sarah Louise Walker for services to BMX and sports governance
Dr Richard John Wild for services to animal welfare and the veterinary sector
Portia Louise Woodman-Wickliffe for services to rugby
Wayne Wright for services to education and philanthropy
To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Anae Lupematasila Lima Arthur John Anae for services to the Samoan community
Ellesse Mote Andrews for services to cycling
Richard Balcombe-Langridge for services to business
Catherine Juliet Bell for services to food education
Dr Santosh Prasad Bhandari for services to the Nepalese community
Darryl Bishop for services to mental health
Victor Kenneth Boyd for services to survivors of abuse in care
Anna Catherine Cottrell for services to documentary filmmaking and migrant communities
Simon Eric Denny for services to art
Welmoed (Chris) Duggan for services to science education
Ronald Bruce Ealam for services to Search and Rescue
Robert Tuahuru Edwards for services to the community and governance
Susan Ann Elley for services to education
Terri Jayne Fairhall (Terri Middleton) for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Allison Daphne Christina Franklin for services to people with disabilities
Okesene Uili Galo for services to the Tokelau community
Rez Gardi for services to refugees and human rights advocacy
Alan Charles Gilmore for services to astronomy
Francis Quinn Goldingham for services to outdoor recreation and seniors
Elizabeth Helen Graham for services to Māori and education
Patricia Pearl Gregory for services to the fashion industry
Aaron Mark Halstead for services to Search and Rescue and the tourism industry
Dr Nina Emilia Hood for services to education
Lesley Mary Huckins for services to swimming
Meleua Enda Ikiua for services to Vagahau Niue language and education
Martin Kaipo for services to social services and the community
Lalita Vanmali Kasanji for services to the IT industry and the Indian community
Brian Patrick Kelly for services to broadcasting
William James Kermode for services to governance and philanthropy
Pamela Margaret Kilmartin for services to astronomy
John Junior Kumitau for services to the Pacific community
Laurinne Marion Laing for services to sports and people with intellectual disabilities
Ross James Lawrence for services to the ski industry
Lisa Li for services to the tourism industry
James Eric Lilley for services to conservation and the community
Janet Crystal-Lee Lilo for services to the arts
Pauline-Jean Henrietta Luyten for services to rugby and the Pacific community
Reverend David Elliott Major for services to the community and the State
Ngatepaeru Marsters for services to midwifery and Pacific communities
Lloyd James McCallum for services to the dairy industry and the environment
Suzanne Michelle McFadden for services to sports journalism and women
Ian Robert Flockhart McKelvie for services to local government, governance and as a Member of Parliament
Grant Allan McMillan for services to education and the community
Victoria Mary Mee for services to women and business
Eugene Joseph Meredith for services to American Football
Allan George Mincher for services to aviation engineering
Margaret Mary Mitchell for services to the Royal New Zealand Naval Women's Association
Dr Alishia Rangiwhakawaita for services to Māori culture
Dr Malcolm George Davis Mulholland for services to health and Māori
Khoa Truong Nguyen for services to New Zealand-Vietnam relations and the community
Julia Louisa Pearse for services to governance and the community
Sunit Prakash for services to the IT industry and the Indian community
Dr Maxine Mariri Ronald for services to breast cancer treatment and research
Gary James Herbert Rooney for services to business and philanthropy
Bruce Winston Ross for services to cycling
Charles Edward Ross for services to the community
Morrin Jackson Rout for services to the arts, particularly literature
Simon John Caufield Strombom for services to war commemoration and historical preservation
Veronica Ngarutai Kaye Thompson for services to basketball
Diane Anita Turner for services to governance, seniors and Māori
Hariata Ann Vercoe for services to Māori, health, and the community
Louise Annette Wallace for services to the entertainment industry
Andrew Norman Williamson for services to agriculture
Marilyn Kay Yeoman for services to education and the community
Honorary
To be an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Viliami Teumohenga for services to education and the Pacific community
To be Companions of the King's Service Order:
Dr Christopher Evan Longhurst for services to survivors of abuse in care
Tyrone Marks for services to survivors of abuse in care
Phillip Wayne Paikea for services to the prevention of family violence and the community
Dover Spencer Samuels for services as a Member of Parliament
Peter William Tipene for services to Māori
The King's Service Medal
Heather Jayne Baldwin for services to the community
Tina May Barrett for services to the community
Debra Ann Bell for services to the community
Narendra Bhana for services to the Indian community
Marius Jean Bron for services to Search and Rescue and the community
Judith Marion Browne for services to the community
Julia Mary Castles for services to language education and migrant communities
John Albert Coleman for services to the community and sport
Lily Coleman for services to the community and sport
Ross Melville Cooper for services to rugby
Margaret Jean Cousins for services to local government and the community
Glenda Gaye Davies for services to the community
Aperira Ngahau Davis for services to the community
Deborah Grace Davis for services to the community
Gavin Lloyd Dennis for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Edwin John Eeles for services to pipe bands
Anthony William Norman Enderby for services to conservation
Jennifer Fay Enderby for services to conservation
Zora Estelle Feilo-Makapa for services to the Niue community and the arts
Penelope-Jane Frost for services to children and social work
Christine Ada Gilbertson for services to midwifery
Kaiaho (Butch) Kereama Green for services to music
Heidi Elizabeth Griffin for services to the arts and the community
Allyson Teresa Hamblett for services to people with disabilities and the transgender community
The Venerable Sohim Hay for services to the Cambodian community
Katerina Hauhaua Hepi for services to Māori language education
Nicola Linda Hickey (Nicky Rawlings) for services to Victim Support
Luen Nanette Hoani for services to Māori language education
Parminder Kaur for services to multicultural communities
Kevin Francis Loe for services to the community and agriculture
Timothy Peter Marshall for services to the community and waka ama
Audrey Myra Mattinson for services to Scottish Country Dancing and the community
Annie Elizabeth McCracken for services to the community
Reverend Rosemary McMillan for services to the community
Clem Burnard Mellish for services to Māori art and music
Graham Frederick Charles Milligan for services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association
Fergus Charles Denis More for services to the community and the law
Graham (Kereama) Douglas Nathan for services to Māori
Terence John O'Regan for services to nursing and the community
Alison Isabel Perrin for services to the community and music
Narayanan Kutty Pulloothpadath for services to ethnic communities
Berry Jane Rangi for services to the community, particularly Pacific peoples
Karen Elizabeth Richards for services to textiles history and conservation
Papali'i Seiuli Johnny Siaosi for services to health and the Pacific community
Rosemary Jan Sloman for services to the community
Roberta Jane Smallfield for services to historical research and the community
Alan (Curly) Rex Troon for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Jacqueline June Watson for services to the community and the arts
Dr Glenys Margaret Weir for services to health
Merrilyn Joy Withers for services to youth and the Baptist movement
Yuanyong Yang for services to bonsai and the Chinese community
Honorary King's Service Medal
Eteuati Fa'avae for services to the Pacific community
Siesina Ofahelotu Latu for services to the Pacific community