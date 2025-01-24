Friday, 24 January 2025

Crews called to campervan fire at McLeans Island

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Fire crews responded to a campervan fire in Christchurch early on Friday morning.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received reports of the fire in McLeans Island about 3am on Friday.

    Crews from four stations were called to the scene - Christchurch Airport, Redwood, West Melton, and Rolleston, which provided a tanker.

    It took about two hours to extinguish the blaze.

    FENZ are investigating the cause of the fire.

    RNZ