Crews called to campervan fire at McLeans Island

Fire crews responded to a campervan fire in Christchurch early on Friday morning.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received reports of the fire in McLeans Island about 3am on Friday.
Crews from four stations were called to the scene - Christchurch Airport, Redwood, West Melton, and Rolleston, which provided a tanker.
It took about two hours to extinguish the blaze.
FENZ are investigating the cause of the fire.