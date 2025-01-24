Crews called to campervan fire at McLeans Island

Fire crews responded to a campervan fire in Christchurch early on Friday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received reports of the fire in McLeans Island about 3am on Friday.

Crews from four stations were called to the scene - Christchurch Airport, Redwood, West Melton, and Rolleston, which provided a tanker.

It took about two hours to extinguish the blaze.

FENZ are investigating the cause of the fire.