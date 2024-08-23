Crime spree involving youths in balaclavas

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A group of young people in balaclavas were allegedly involved in a series of violent incidents across Christchurch on Thursday.
The incidents involved three youths in stolen vehicles who went on a crime wave across the city yesterday afternoon and evening.
A police spokesperson said the incidents included two vehicles being stolen in quick succession.
Police responded to several other reports, including a theft from a bus in Burwood, dangerous driving in New Brighton, and an aggravated robbery in Riccarton where a man was attacked, Chris Lynch Media reported.
The victim was not seriously injured.
Police are investigating the incidents and are looking into whether they were connected.
- Anyone who witnesses illegal or suspicious behaviour should call 111 at the time of the incident or 105 to report it after the fact