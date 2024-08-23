Friday, 23 August 2024

Crime spree involving youths in balaclavas

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A group of young people in balaclavas were allegedly involved in a series of violent incidents across Christchurch on Thursday.

    The incidents involved three youths in stolen vehicles who went on a crime wave across the city yesterday afternoon and evening.

    A police spokesperson said the incidents included two vehicles being stolen in quick succession. 

    Police responded to several other reports, including a theft from a bus in Burwood, dangerous driving in New Brighton, and an aggravated robbery in Riccarton where a man was attacked, Chris Lynch Media reported.

    The victim was not seriously injured.

    Police are investigating the incidents and are looking into whether they were connected.

    • Anyone who witnesses illegal or suspicious behaviour should call 111 at the time of the incident or 105 to report it after the fact