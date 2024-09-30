Critically injured paraglider airlifted to Christchurch Hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to Summit Rd, Sumner, at 10.51am after reports a paraglider had been injured.
Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter to the scene.
"One patient in a critical condition is being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital," a St John spokesperson said.
Police said they were called to the incident about 11am.
"A person has fallen from a height while paragliding and is reported to be seriously injured," a police spokesperson said.
It is the second paragliding incident in the area over the past two weeks. Last Saturday, a paraglider was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after crashing in Sumner.