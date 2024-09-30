Critically injured paraglider airlifted to Christchurch Hospital

Photo: File image / Getty

A paraglider has been critically injured after falling "from a height" in Christchurch on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Summit Rd, Sumner, at 10.51am after reports a paraglider had been injured.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter to the scene.

"One patient in a critical condition is being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital," a St John spokesperson said.

Police said they were called to the incident about 11am.

"A person has fallen from a height while paragliding and is reported to be seriously injured," a police spokesperson said.

It is the second paragliding incident in the area over the past two weeks. Last Saturday, a paraglider was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after crashing in Sumner.