Rat traps to be laid along riverbank

A network of traps will be laid along the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River as part of an ambitious project to rid the area of rats.

Managed by the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River Network, the rat trapping project will be supported by Christchurch City Council park rangers.

The Predator Free Ōpāwaho project will see a network of traps laid along the riverbank from Tunnel Rd, Ferrymead, to Ngā Puna Wai in Wigram. The aim is to reduce rat numbers to levels that will allow native wildlife to thrive.

The traps will be housed in wooden boxes, designed to Department of Conservation specifications to prevent interference from non-target species, pets, and people.

Stage one will focus on the lower river from Tunnel Rd to Opawa Rd and then the traps will be rolled out progressively as resources permit.

The project aims to reinforce the work undertaken by Pest Free Banks Peninsula and Predator Free Port Hills.

It will form part of the nationwide Predator Free 2050 programme and include training trappers and monitoring and maintaining traps to ensure they are functioning correctly.