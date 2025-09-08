Port Hills scrub fire a controlled burn

The February 2024 fire burned through 650ha of vegetation on the Port Hills. Photo: RNZ

A fire spotted on Christchurch's Port Hills this morning is a controlled burn off, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

The blaze was reported just after 8.45am on Monday after residents saw flames near Dyers Pass Rd, which is close to Christchurch Adventure Park.

Crews from the Governors Bay, Spreydon and Christchurch City fire stations were called out to the reports.

In February last year, a large fire on the Port Hills triggered a major operation involving more than 100 firefighters, 15 helicopters and 30 engines.

The February 14 blaze started on a private property about 50 metres from Worsleys Rd.

Hundreds of homes had to be evacuated, and Christchurch City Council and Selwyn District Council declared a state of emergency which lasted a week.

-Allied Media / RNZ