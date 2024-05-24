Crowded House to play Wolfbrook Arena

Photo: Facebook

Crowded House have announced they will tour Aotearoa later this year and will stop off in Christchurch in November.

The Gravity Stairs Tour will kick off on November 9 at TSB Arena in Wellington before they play Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on November 13.

The New Zealand leg of the tour will finish at Auckland's Spark Arena on November 23. The band will also play in Palmerston North, Tauranga, and Hamilton.

They will then fly over to Australia, where they will perform two concerts on the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House in addition to sets in Perth, Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane.

Gravity Stairs will show Crowded House's current incarnation featuring Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Elroy Finn and Liam Finn.

An album of the same name will drop on 31 May.

Neil Finn said the name of the album and tour was inspired by an unnaturally heavy stone staircase near where he holidays.

"The Gravity Stairs are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It's an act of will every day."

Originally founded by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, the group's self-titled debut in 1986 produced global hits including 'Something So Strong' and 'Don't Dream It's Over'.

In 1996, the group delivered a performance to an audience of more than 150,000 people on the steps of the Sydney Opera House.

That performance began a hiatus that finished in the wake of Hester's death in 2005.

In 2018, Neil Finn joined Fleetwood Mac as a full-time member and embarked on a world tour. Two years later, he and Seymour led another era of Crowded House, forming the band's current line-up.

Visit www.crowdedhouse.com crowdedhouse.com for more information on tickets.

-With RNZ