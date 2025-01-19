Cycling numbers at all-time high in Christchurch

The number of people cycling in Christchurch is at an all-time high. Photo: Supplied / Christchurch City Council

The number of people cycling in Christchurch is at an all-time high, the city council's data shows.

Its cycle counters logged a record-breaking 4.08 million trips in 2024 across the 31 locations monitored.

"It's great to see our network of cycleways being well used with the number steadily increasing year on year from 3.8 million in 2023 and 3.6 million in 2022," council head of transport Lynette Ellis said.

"February was the standout month, with 405,000 trips clocked - the highest month since March 2021 and also the shortest month of the year."

For the first time, the cycle counter on the Antigua Street Bridge near Christchurch Hospital recorded 500,000 trips for the year.

"Hagley Park is a hive of cyclist activity. There are three cycle counters around Hagley Park, with each averaging around 420,000 cyclists counted per year," Ellis said.

The data gave a long-term picture of how cycling was tracking by showing a percentage change of how much the counts had increased or decreased compared to the same time last year, the council said.

The information captured from any new cycle counters was captured for 12 months before being included in comparisons.

In December 2024, the average daily cycle count was 10,000, an increase of 7 percent on December 2023.

"It's a great snapshot into how bike numbers are trending over the years and means we're not simply counting more cyclists because the number of counters has grown," Ellis said.

More than 75km of the Major Cycleway Network had been finished, with sections of the Puari ki Pū-harakeke-nui Northern Line and Puari ki Niho-toto South Express opening in 2024.

"We also finished upgrading on the final block of High Street between St Asaph Street and Tuam Street, which links the Heathcote Expressway Cycleway right into the Central City.

"In the programme this year, we're kicking off the next stage of the Te Ara O-Rakipaoa Nor'West Arc, putting the finishing touches on the Harewood, Langdons and Sawyers Arms level crossing upgrades on the Northern Line and continuing construction on the Puari ki Niho-toto South Express Cycleway."