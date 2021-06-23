Wednesday, 23 June 2021

9.40 am

Cyclist seriously injured in crash at busy intersection

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A cyclist has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car this morning.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Linwood Ave and Hargood St, Bromley, about 7am on Wednesday.

    Early reports suggested a car and cyclist collided, the spokesperson said.

    One person was seriously injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

     

     

