Cyclist seriously injured in crash at busy intersection

A cyclist has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car this morning.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Linwood Ave and Hargood St, Bromley, about 7am on Wednesday.
Early reports suggested a car and cyclist collided, the spokesperson said.
One person was seriously injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.