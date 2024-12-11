Watch: Rangi Ruru dancers blow crowd away with Sandstorm

A Rangi Ruru Girls' School dance group raised the roof at the Christchurch Town Hall with their performance to Darude's Sandstorm.

A school spokesperson said: "It's unclear if Darude’s Sandstorm has ever been part of a school prize giving at the Christchurch Town Hall before.

"But (it was) very clear that this performance from our Rangi Sinfonia and dance companies at prize-giving last week was something very special.

"Congratulations to the huge team who pulled it all together."

Photo: Rangi Ruru Girls' School

Others were also impressed with the dance group's moves.

"This was epic indeed," one person said.

"Wow, well done Rangi Ruru Girls' School, what an awesome opportunity for your dancers to have a live orchestra and such a collaborative experience," said another.