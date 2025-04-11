'Deadly': Chopper crashes into New York river

A helicopter has crashed in New York City's Hudson River, near Lower Manhattan, and was submerged in the water, prompting a huge response of emergency personnel.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon (local time).

ABC News said fatalities had been reported, citing law enforcement sources, while CBS News said up to six people were feared dead.

New York Representative Grace Meng said on social media she was "devastated to learn about the deadly helicopter crash in the Hudson River."

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell 206 helicopter crashed and was submerged in the Hudson, adding the number of people on board was still unknown at this time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

A New York City Police spokesperson said that police boats were assisting in the rescue efforts on the Hudson, but details such as how many people were on board were not immediately available.

CNN is reporting at least three people had been rescued.

News video of the crash site showed several emergency and police boats circling around a patch of river where the chopper was submerged.

The accident took place in the river off the Tribeca neighbourhood.

New York police said residents should expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas.

The skyline of lower Manhattan along the Hudson River. Photo: Getty Images

Plane struck at Washington airport

An American Airlines plane carrying at least three members of Congress at Reagan Washington National Airport was struck on the taxiway by the wingtip of another American Airlines jet, the FAA said.

American Airlines flight 5490, a Bombardier CRJ 900 headed to Charleston, South Carolina, struck American flight 4522, an Embraer E175 headed to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, about 12.45pm (local time) on Thursday, it said. No injuries were reported.

Representative Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, said on social media that he was on the flight to New York when the incident occurred while waiting to take off on the runway.

The latest mishap at Reagan National will intensify scrutiny over how air traffic is handled at the airport near Washington that has the single busiest US runway.

American said both aircraft taxied to the terminal and were taken out of service to be inspected by maintenance teams. The damage was limited to a winglet on each aircraft.