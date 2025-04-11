Canterbury high school asks for help to maintain ageing gymnasiums

Rangiora High School’s new cultural learning centre, Te Ao Mārama, was opened in October. Photo: Supplied by David Lowe, Rangiora High School

One of Canterbury’s largest schools is calling on the Ministry of Education to support the future of its gymnasiums.

Rangiora High School board of trustees presiding member Simon Green wants to ensure the school’s two main gymnasiums remain fit for purpose.

The gymnasiums were built in the 1980s and are starting to show their age.

"Having two gyms is a luxury and we know that, and we are lucky to have access to a four-court stadium in North Canterbury (MainPower Stadium)," Green said.

"But our gyms are important learning spaces for sport and recreation, so we want to make sure they are fit for purpose."

The school roll sits at about 1700 and its 50-year master plan was updated two years ago.

The board of trustees completed the first stage of the revised master plan last year, by opening a new $1.8 million cultural learning centre, Te Ao Mārama, in October.

A review of the school’s farm has also been completed, with all school faculties now making use of the farm, and not just land-based classes.

Last year a new purpose-built classroom for building students opened and walls were installed in the Rakahuri building, which was considered the largest open plan classroom in the South Island when it opened in 2017.

Green said the school’s head of science, David Newsham-West, has been working on some key performance indicators to get the best out of the school farm.

Longer term, the school wants to replace its hall with an 800-seat performing arts centre in partnership with the community.

A stakeholders group including school, council and community representatives has begun meeting to progress plans for the centre.

"We are not asking for any money at the moment," Green said.

"We’ve got a vision and now we’ve got to work out what we need and what the community needs and then we can link up with the council and community funders."

No performing arts centre was included in last year’s Waimakariri District Council Long Term Plan, but Green said he would like it to be included in the next one in 2027.

"We know the Waimakariri Arts Strategy has provision for a performing arts centre, so we want to align with that in a similar way to the North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust working with the council to develop MainPower Stadium."

Ministry of Education regional infrastructure manager southern Simon Cruickshank said Rangiora High School recently completed ‘‘a light refurbishment’’ of its gymnasium.

"While further investment in the gymnasium or the replacement of the school hall are not identified in the current 10-year property plan, we are aware of the school’s long-term aspirations for their gym and for a performing arts facility co-funded with the local authority."

Cruickshank said the ministry expected growth to continue at both Rangiora and Kaiapoi High Schools over the next few years with residential development.

He said the ministry will be reviewing population projections from StatsNZ, when they are released later this year, and is actively engaged in the Waimakariri District Plan Review process.

