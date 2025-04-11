Staff feel like they've been 'stabbed in the back' by Woolworths

Photo: Supplied/Woolworths

The union for supermarket staff say some workers feel like they are "being stabbed in the back" as Woolworths moves ahead with a restructure.

The supermarket chain had been consulting on changes to its operating model across the country.

It will see their Blockhouse Bay and Māngere Mall stores shut, with some senior staff roles changed.

Woolworths said the key difference under the new model was that staff would "collaborate together on tasks" rather than working separately in departments.

It said this should mean more people on the shop floor to help customers.

"We'll continue to learn and adjust as we pilot the new operating model and we'll include those findings in our consultation approach," Woolworths said on Thursday.

But Workers First Union, which represents some Woolworths staff, said it would mean the loss of income for thousands of workers.

The union said it would mean the loss of all department management and duty supervisor roles.

People currently in those roles could have pay cuts and lose hours.

First Union national retail organiser Ross Lampert told Morning Report through discussions with Woolworths they hope to protect senior staff pay.

"We're hoping to change terms and conditions of the collective agreement of the contract to protect wages."

Lampert said about 4400 of their members had been impacted in some way.

"There's a lot of uncertainty, a lot of anger, a lot of worry, they see that the company is essentially trying to increase profitability off the back of the workers."

He said a lot of workers had given many years of their lives to the supermarket giant.

"They feel like they're being stabbed in the back."

A Woolworths spokesperson on Thursday said from May the new model would be piloted in the upper North Island supermarkets.

Woolworths declined a request for an interview on Morning Report.