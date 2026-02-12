Restoration of red-zoned properties under way

Photo: CCC

A 10-year programme to revegetate red-zoned properties in the Port Hills aims to transform the area and restore its biodiversity.

More than 200 red-zone properties in Sumner, Clifton, Redcliffs, Ferrymead, Heathcote Valley and Governors Bay will be planted under the programme, as well as land in Brooklands and Southshore.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to restore the indigenous biodiversity of the Port Hills and create connections to other sites of ecological significance,” says Residential Red Zone Manager David Little.

“The planting we’ll be doing over the next 10 years will support climate and ecological resilience, and expand habitats for native birds, insects and lizards.”

Geotechnical assessments of red-zoned properties in the Port Hills have confirmed that some properties will never be safe due to the risk of rockfall, cliff collapse and land slips. Other sites are being offered for sale by the Council after re-assessment showed that risks have now been mitigated or can be mitigated readily prior to sale.

Sites to be planted in 2026 include properties on Sumnervale Drive, Finnsarby Place, Ocean View Terrace, Port Hills Road, Leading Light Lane and Wakefield Avenue.

“There will be opportunities for local communities and volunteers to get involved in planting in areas where we can manage the risk appropriately. We’ll keep the community updated on opportunities to get involved.”

Photo: CCC

Cultivation to break up compacted soil layers started in January 2026. This will improve water infiltration, aeration and root penetration so roots have better access to moisture and nutrients in the subsoil. This will be followed by weed removal and mulching before planting starts.

Access to the red-zoned properties in the Port Hills continues to be prohibited due to the risk of rockfall, cliff collapse and land slip.

“Unlike other areas of red-zoned land, such as along the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, these properties are not safe to be occupied or accessed by the public. So, it’s important that people stay away from these sites. Council workers and contractors will be following strict health and safety guidelines while on the site and won’t be working in conditions that increase the risk, such as following heavy rainfall.”

The dates for volunteering can be found at: ccc.govt.nz/parks-and-gardens/volunteer-in-parks/volunteer-events/port-hills-reserves-volunteer-days