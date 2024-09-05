Cyclists film red light runners to name and shame bad drivers

Videos of Christchurch motorists running red lights and performing other dangerous manoeuvres are being posted online by fed-up cyclists.

Allan Burns is posting videos to the cycling site, UpRide, showing what they encounter on the road. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Allan Burns and others are posting their footage to the cycling site, UpRide , to show what they encounter on the city’s roads.

“The reason I upload videos is for more awareness about what’s happening out there, so there can be better education,” he said.

The factory worker doesn’t drive, instead choosing to cycle or take public transport.

He mounted small cameras on his bike five years ago after a few crashes, including a hit-and-run that knocked him out.

“Drivers who go through red lights are not only putting themselves at risk but every other road user,” he said.

Burns conceded some cyclists behave just as badly as problematic motorists on the roads.

City council data shows more than 900,000 cycle trips were made in the year to July at three central city locations - 60,000 more than the previous year.

Thirty-one serious crashes and 71 minor crashes involving cyclists were reported in Christchurch during 2023 but there were no fatalities.

So far this year, one fatal crash, 15 serious and 42 minor crashes had been reported.

This cyclist was cut off by a motorist pulling into a driveway on Halswell Rd. Photo: Supplied

Spokes Canterbury member Fiona Bennetts said some motorists get impatient very quickly.

Fiona Bennetts. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"It’s pretty scary, to be honest. I get ‘close passed’ all the time.

"And going through roundabouts is really scary.

"You claim the lane, you have all your high-vis on, but drivers are only looking for cars so they don’t see you.”

Bennetts said assertive riding and claiming the lane as per the road code is the best way for a cyclist to be seen.

But that approach can cause some motorists to become aggressive.

Bennetts and Burns said it is common to see motorists failing to check their blind spots and pulling out or changing lanes without looking.

"With the earthquakes, everyone got really nice and it was cool.

"And then maybe two years later everyone was so frustrated and stuck in traffic and aggro, we bore the brunt of a lot of that,” said Bennetts.

As a cycling advocacy group, Spokes Canterbury is calling for more tolerance on the roads and for the Government to look at the issue of safe passing distances.