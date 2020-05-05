Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Dairy worker in hospital after armed robbery

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A dairy worker is in Christchurch Hospital after being assaulted during an armed robbery last night.

    Police responded to a report about 6.30pm on Monday that a group of four, possibly armed with tools, were attempting to rob the convenience store on Riccarton Rd, near Puriri St.

    The dairy worker was allegedly assaulted before the robbers made off with an unknown amount of cigarettes.

    He received moderate injuries in the robbery, a police spokesperson said. 

    "The staff member was transported to hospital and police are making enquiries."

    No arrests have been made yet.

    Anyone with information about the incident should phone their local police station, or Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg