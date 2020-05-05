Dairy worker in hospital after armed robbery

A dairy worker is in Christchurch Hospital after being assaulted during an armed robbery last night.

Police responded to a report about 6.30pm on Monday that a group of four, possibly armed with tools, were attempting to rob the convenience store on Riccarton Rd, near Puriri St.

The dairy worker was allegedly assaulted before the robbers made off with an unknown amount of cigarettes.

He received moderate injuries in the robbery, a police spokesperson said.

"The staff member was transported to hospital and police are making enquiries."

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the incident should phone their local police station, or Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.