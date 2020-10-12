Dalziel to Aucklanders: Bring your businesses down here

Mayor Lianne Dalziel. Photo: RNZ

Mayor Lianne Dalziel says getting Auckland businesses into Christchurch is a way to move the city forward.

While speaking to Chris Lynch on his Newstalk ZB show this morning, Dalziel said there is a lot of good reasons for businesses to move to Christchurch.

She said economic development organisation ChristchurchNZ has been talking to a range of companies about the opportunities that exist in the city.

"We're on an exponential curve. Christchurch can be one of those incredible places where you can trial and test things for the future."

Christchurch is the home of four universities and is one of five gateway cities to Antarctica in the world, Dalziel said.

"We've got an incredible story to tell and at the same time when you compare Auckland travel times and house prices then Christchurch has a lot going for it.

She said the city could become a hub for technology with the help of larger businesses.

"We need to be at the front end of thinking about how health tech can keep us healthier but also focus on wellbeing at the same time."