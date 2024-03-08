Dawn dancers take over Gloucester St

Early morning commuters along Gloucester St in Christchurch could enjoy a free street party on their way to work on Friday morning.

The central city road was temporarily closed to make way for the Christchurch City Council-sponsored Morning People Street Party.

The early morning rave attracted hundreds of keen dawn dancers.

City council transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury said the event was an opportunity to see the street being used and appeal to a demographic the council often doesn't reach.

The 240m stretch of road between Colombo and Manchester Sts was redesigned in November last year as part of the Meet Me on Gloucester trial.

It included installing speed cushions, planter boxes, seating, and pieces of street furniture. The speed limit was also reduced to 10km/h.

But the redesign hasn't pleased everybody. The move drew widespread criticism from residents. But the city council insisted it's a key part of a plan to transform the area.

"The principle is to try and slow cars down and make it a more pedestrian-friendly space," Bradbury said.

"So the planter boxes are there to narrow the road down and the bumps are there to slow cars down, and to make it a little bit more vibrant and a bit more of a friendly place to be."

Bradbury said Gloucester St was chosen for the trial because it is an ideal location for hosting street events which showcase the arts.

The free street party was a hit on Gloucester St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The aim is to draw people into the central city and help liven up the area.

"Because it's such a key link between all the different attractions - the Margaret Mahy, New Regent St, the Convention Centre, the theatres - it made sense to try and bring it into the centre of the city and make it a hub for people to move through and be in."

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi funded 90 per cent of the project's $1.4 million cost through the Streets for People programme.

The city council picked up the rest of the bill.

"It's nice to see it being used for its potential," Bradbury said.

Public feedback is open until mid-March, although the Gloucester St trial will stay in place until the end of June.

The city council will then consider feedback as part of its decision on whether the pedestrian street measures stay or go.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air