Dawn service to remember fallen soldiers

Photo: John Spurdle

A dawn service in Cathedral Square will be held to remember New Zealand’s fallen soldiers on Anzac Day.

Several thousand people are expected to gather at 6.30am on Thursday, April 25, next to the Citizens’ War Memorial to commemorate Australia and New Zealand’s 1915 Gallipoli campaign.

Veterans will meet at the Worcester bridge at 6.15am before parading with the New Zealand Army Band.

Road closures will be in place for Oxford Tce and the entrance to Cathedral Square off Colombo St from 4am.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger will join representatives of New Zealand’s armed forces to lay wreaths during the service.

The commemoration will end with The Last Post, a minute’s silence and the national anthem.

Said Mauger: "Anzac Day is such an important chance for us to come together, honour our fallen soldiers and remind us of their service to our community.

"This year is especially meaningful since it also marks 100 years of the Halswell Memorial which was erected in March 1924 to remember the fallen of the Halswell District, and 100 years since the Bridge of Remembrance was inaugurated on Armistice Day 1924."

The Transitional Cathedral in Latimer Square will also hold a citizens’ service at 10am.

Anzac Day services will also be held around Christchurch and Banks Peninsula at:

Papanui: Papanui RSA Parking Area – 9.30am

For more information on a service near you, visit ccc.govt.nz/dawnservice