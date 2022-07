screenshot2022-07-16at5.43.27pm.png Photo: Google Maps

The death of a baby at a Christchurch motel on Saturday is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were alerted to the sudden death at the Gothic Heights Motel on Hagley Ave at 10.10am.

Officers investigating the incident initally said the death was "unexplained".

However, a police spokesperson confirmed the baby’s death was not being treated as suspicious. The case has been referred to the coroner.