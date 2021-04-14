Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Dementia unit resident charged with manslaughter dies

    An elderly man who was charged with killing a fellow resident at a Christchurch rest home's dementia unit has died.

    The man, in his 70s, was charged with manslaughter after an incident at Heritage Lifecare last year involving a man in his 80s.

    His case was going through the High Court in Christchurch when he died earlier this year.

    Widespread suppression orders have blanketed the case, preventing publication of the name of the resident who died, his alleged attacker, and the name of the rest home.

    The court confirmed final suppression orders for both men today but said the rest home can now be identified.

    The man charged with manslaughter was suffering with severe dementia at the time of the assault.

    Before his death, mental health assessors found he was unfit to stand trial.

    The manslaughter charge was dropped and the case closed, with no further criminal proceedings to go ahead.

    However, it's understood that a coronial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death could still be held.

    NZ Herald

     

