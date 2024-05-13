More complaints about incidents at notorious Chch bar

Danny and Roberto Jazz during their sentencing at the Christchurch District Court on August 24. Photo: NZ Herald / George Heard

Three new complaints have been received by police in relation to "historic incidents" at Mama Hooch, the infamous Christchurch bar where numerous women were sexually assaulted.

Brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz were convicted and jailed last year for committing 69 offences including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent, and supplying illicit drugs.

As managers at the bar, they preyed on patrons and waitresses, drugging and sexually assaulting 17 young women between 2015 and 2018.

The brothers are now both behind bars. Roberto is serving a 17-year sentence and Danny 16-and-a-half-years, although both are appealing their convictions.

The New Zealand Herald has now revealed police have received three further complaints "relating to historic incidents at Mama Hooch" since their trial.

A police spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald: "Police will not comment on the specifics of the complaints at this time; however, we can confirm police are continuing to investigate."

Sophie Brown, who spoke out after being sexually assaulted by Danny, told the New Zealand Herald she is not surprised fresh charges have been laid as this type of offending was often not reported.

Brown told the New Zealand Herald it was good to see more women coming forward.

“Remember how proud everyone would be of you, and hopefully you have a good support system around you to help you," she told the New Zealand Herald.

“Do the work to take back power of your story. It’s hard and it’s never easy and it’s a lot easier said than done always, but make sure that you’re doing those things that feel right to you.

"Whether it’s going and reporting, whether it’s speaking to a professional about it, whether it’s telling a friend, make sure that you’re continually doing those things that are going to make you feel better about your story and help you heal.”