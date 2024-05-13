Protester climbs onto roof of council building

A protester has scaled the Christchurch City Council building and is waving a Palestine flag from the roof this morning.

A city council spokesperson said the protester managed to scale the lower roof of the civic offices on Monday morning.

Police and firefighters are at the scene. Police have closed Worcester Boulevard and are telling people to stay away from the area.

“Police are on site and they are dealing with the situation,” the city council spokesperson said.

The New Zealand Herald reported two police negotiators have been lifted up by a fire appliance in a bid to talk the protester down from the roof.