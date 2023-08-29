Demolition of 'deteriorating' Lyttelton marina to start

Magazine Bay Marina will be completely demolished. Photo: Newsline

A $631,000 project to demolish the dilapidated Magazine Bay Marina in Lyttelton will start in September.

Christchurch City Council took over ownership of the marina, which was badly damaged by a storm in October 2000, following its amalgamation with the Banks Peninsula District Council.

Andrew Rutledge.

“The structure has been deteriorating for some time and is beginning to present safety and environmental risks,” said city council head of parks Andrew Rutledge.

The removal of the marina was approved by the city council in January 2021 as part of the wider Naval Point - Te Nukutai o Tapoa Development Plan.

“We’ve been working with berth holders over the last few years as they have found alternative arrangements for their boats,” said Rutledge.

Lyttelton Port Company built a new marina - Te Ana - in the inner harbour in 2018, which is available for public use and offers a sheltered position from weather events and coastal conditions.

Fulton Hogan will carry out the Magazine Bay Marina demolition work, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The majority of the $631,000 project will be financed through the Government’s 'Better Off' funding package.

“A small section of the marina will remain in place, but the majority of the structure, including the jumping jetty will be removed because of its poor condition,” said Rutledge.

“We are looking at options to replace the jumping jetty.”

Removing the marina will also help to control the Mediterranean fanworm, an invasive species that has been increasing in numbers in the inner-harbour.

“This step will help further our commitment to the Whaka-Ora Healthy Harbour partnership with Ngāti Wheke, Lyttelton Port Company and Environment Canterbury,” said Rutledge.

“Clearing the marina is another positive step forward in the development of Naval Point. We are working on plans to improve access to the sea. We’re also upgrading the sports grounds and developing new shared facilities for sport and recreation groups."