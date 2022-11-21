Dog walkers reclaim Bexley Reserve

Dog walkers in east Christchurch marched together to reclaim their local park on Monday morning.

Some residents have felt uneasy about using Bexley Reserve since a man was stabbed multiple times while out walking his dog last Monday.

The injured man is still in a critical condition in hospital. The attack left many in the area feeling unsafe.

Aranui resident Max John said he organised the early morning dog walk as a show of support for his community.

"I saw an older man walking down Anzac Drive with a stick behind his arm days after. And I didn't like it.

"So because, you know, someone has to feel like they have to protect themselves taking their dog for a walk, that's not okay."

Dog owners got together to rally against violence and reclaim their park. Photo: Geoff Sloan

On Wednesday, police swooped on two homes in Corhampton St in Aranui, about 500m from Bexley Reserve where the man was found critically injured.

At the time Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves confirmed an 18-year-old had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault.

A 23-year-old woman was also charged with accessory after the fact.

Bailey Messervy, 18, appeared in the Christchurch District Court via audio-visual link before Judge Michelle Duggan on Thursday.

The charge he faces carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

His lawyer, Tony Garrett, said there was no application for name suppression, citing the public interest in the case.

Judge Duggan remanded him in custody without plea to appear on December 7. No application was made for bail.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

-Additional reporting by Sam Sherwood, NZ Herald