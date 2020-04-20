Drive-through testing station opens in east Chch

The Christchurch east community now has a drive-through testing station. Photo: File

A drive-through Covid-19 testing station has been set up outside an east Christchurch marae.

The Whanau Ora Community Clinic, Nga Maata Waka and He Waka Tapu Trust have opened a drive through testing station outside Nga Hau E Wha Marae at 250 Pages Rd, Wainoni, with more than 50 vehicles going through over the weekend.

"The testing station has specifically been set up to provide the community with a valuable resource to combat COVID-19. Our organisations want to ensure whanau are well during the lockdown period and also having a wellbeing check and a meal provided to takeaway supports the wraparound model of care both Nga Maata Waka, He Waka Tapu and The Whanau Ora Community Clinic are known for," Whanau Ora Community Clinic director George Ngatai says.

"Testing for Covid-19 is important for the people of Christchurch, especially Christchurch east and this testing station is not far from Rosewood Rest Home where residents who lived there died over the past week from symptoms of Covid-19."

Norm Dewes, chief executive of Nga Maata Waka, said the testing is a way of supporting their whanau.

“Not only are we dealing with medical support and testing but we also have the opportunity to deliver welfare support as well."

Dr Vanshdeep Tangri, clinical director of Whanau Ora Community, said communities like Aranui and the surrounding areas require more support during this lock down period.

"Even if we go from level 4 to level 3 the testing station will allow them to drive through and be tested by our doctors and nurses.

"Anyone who feels they have Covid-19 symptoms, please visit the testing station at 250 Pages Rd in Wainoni and meet with our medical team on site.

"This is a drive through type service which means no one needs to get out of the car for testing unless needed. Its all done in the comfort of your vehicle and takes around 15-20 minutes."

The Christchurch east based testing station will be operating 7 days a week between 10am-3pm from Nga Hau E Wha Marae at 250 Pages Rd, Wainoni. Phone 0800 367 942 for more information.