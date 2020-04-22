Driver who ditched vehicle after pursuit wanted by police

The driver of a vehicle that was ditched after a pursuit in Christchurch early on Wednesday morning is wanted by police.



Officers signalled a vehicle to stop after they saw it was being operated without brake lights on Scott St, Sydenham, about 12.50am, a police spokesman said.

However, the driver took off and police briefly pursued the vehicle. The chase was abandoned due to the manner of driving.

The vehicle was later found abandoned nearby on Percival St. Police now want locate the driver.

On Tuesday, Canterbury road policing manager Acting Inspector Greg Cottam expressed disappointment over the number of pursuits during the lockdown.

He said police had not seen a drop in the number of fleeing drivers during the Covid-19 level 3 lockdown.

Three other incidents involving fleeing vehicles have occurred in Christchurch since Sunday.

Police have taken one person into custody after they failed to stop for officers about midnight on Highsted Rd in Casebrook on Sunday.

Another pursuit involved a stolen vehicle, where the driver failed to stop on Main North Rd, Redwood, about 1pm on Monday.

Police also pursued a vehicle after it failed to stop on Turners Rd, Styx, about 4.30am on Tuesday. This chase was abandoned and the vehicle is yet to be found.