E-scooter involved in fatal crash in Christchurch

The serious crash unit is investigating a fatal collision between a car and an electric scooter in Christchurch this morning.

The crash happened just after 6.45am on Wednesday near the intersection of Avonside Dr and Linwood Ave.

Police and fire crews working at the scene. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two crews attended the scene.

They sent two fire trucks to assist police and ambulance staff.

Avonside Dr remains closed and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

The police serious crash unit has arrived at the scene to under take an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Additional reporting - Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air