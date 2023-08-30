Person breaks into pharmacy looking for defibrillator after Linwood crash

A Christchurch pharmacy’s sliding door was smashed in by a member of the public who reportedly tried to locate a defibrillator in response to a crash involving an electric scooter.

The scooter rider was hit by a car about 6.45am on Wednesday at the intersection of Linwood Ave and Avonside Dr.

An investigation into the crash is under way.

At the time of the crash, the Woodham Rd Pharmacy's sliding entrance door was smashed in.

Pharmacy manager Elliot McKenzie told the Herald he understood a member of the public broke into the building to hunt for an automatic defibrillator.

“They made the sensible assumption we would have one, but unfortunately we didn’t,” he said.

“I’m not sure if it was a civilian or somebody directly involved, they just smashed in one of the doors.”

McKenzie's boss arrived at the pharmacy after the alarm went off inside the building.

CCTV footage shows a person frantically searching for the equipment.

“They didn’t go through shelves, just had a cautious peek around the store," said McKenzie.

"There was no malicious intent as far as we can tell."

The Linwood Ave/Avonside Dr intersection was closed to the public shortly after the crash took place.

The police serious crash unit has arrived at the scene to under take an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

By Nathan Morton

Additional reporting - Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air