ECan issues warning after large diesel spill at Heathcote River

About 100 litres of diesel was discharged onto the ground, some of which went into the Heathcote River at Woolston. Photo: ECan

Environment Canterbury is warning people to avoid kayaking or collecting food from part of a Christchurch river after a large diesel spill.

An ECan spokesperson said they responded to the spill near The Tannery in Woolston about 11.10am on Tuesday.

About 100 litres of diesel was discharged onto the ground, “some of which" went into the Heathcote River.

The spokesperson said a rainbow sheen can be seen in the area near the corner of Rutherford St and Garlands Rd.

The sheen is visible for at least 200 metres downstream

"We are assisting with the clean-up, including deploying an absorbent boom around the stormwater outfall

"We recommend that people avoid kayaking or collecting mahinga kai in the full length of ‘the loop’ of the river until further notice

"At this stage, there are no reports of impacted wildlife.

"We will continue monitoring the site."