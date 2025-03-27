ECan under pressure to raise bus fares

Christchurch bus users can expect higher bus fares, but Environment Canterbury is working to ease the burden. Photo: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury continues to push back against the Government's pressure to raise bus fares.

ECan voted for a gradual increase in bus fares over the next three years, despite Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency pushing for sharper fare rises.

The existing $2 and $1 bus fares contribute just 11.7% to the cost of fares, but NZTA has set targets of increasing the private contribution to 18% for the 2024/25 financial year, 25% for 2025/26 and 38% for 2026/27.

However, ECan councillors accepted a staff proposal to increase the private share to 12% this year, followed by 13% and 14% increases each year after, at a council meeting on Wednesday.

The council's public transport services general manager Stewart Gibbon said NZTA wanted the council to be ''more aspirational'' but the agency's proposal was not ''achievable''.

Staff hoped to offset some of the shortfall through advertising revenue and the increased patronage expected when new sports facilities open in central Christchurch. Te Kaha Stadium is expected to open next year.

ECan's funding woes stemmed in part from adopting its 2024/34 Long Term Plan before the government released the latest National Land Transport Plan in September, where significant funding reductions were made for public transport.

There has also been significant under-investment in public transport in Greater Christchurch over the last decade, which is a legacy of the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, Gibbon said.

''Our patronage reached a high of 17.2 million passenger boardings pre-earthquake and then the network was significantly reduced as the central city was closed for two years,'' Gibbon said.

Last year patronage returned to close to pre-earthquake levels, but service capacity was still 18% below pre-earthquake levels in terms of buses and kilometres travelled, he said.

The previous government had proposed funding $78m for 100 new electric buses to help boost capacity.

Councillor Peter Scott called on NZTA to listen to ECan staff.

''My advice to NZTA is public transport networks are best understood by those in the regions.''

Councillor Grant Edge said the government has put the council in a ''difficult position by not supporting public transport''.

But councillors Claire McKay and Ian Mackenzie voted against the staff recommendation.

''I think it is important to be aspirational and send the right message,'' Cr McKay said.

Cr Mackenzie said the council found itself in this situation because of its own ''political decision'' to offer flat fares.

''The fact is it costs the same to go from Darfield into Christchurch as it does to travel in Christchurch.

''The Government is saying we need to be more realistic about cost recovery.''

Cr John Sunckell said he stood by the council's decision to offer flat fares.

''Yes, we find ourselves in a position of our own making, but it's also because of government decisions.

''I note as I travelled into Christchurch this morning I was held up by congestion, and it is only going to get worse as the population grows, so we need to look to the future.''

Revised bus fares will be set as part of the 2025/26 annual plan.

The council is proposing to change the flat fare structure to either a two-zone or three-zone fare structure.

Under the proposal, Waimakariri bus users would pay $3 to travel within the Waimakariri district and $4 to travel into Christchurch.

The third zone, if adopted, would apply in the Selwyn district.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.