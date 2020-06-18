Educators support arrival of international students

IN FAVOUR: Canterbury University, Lincoln University and Ara are supportive of a proposal to have international students return. PHOTO: University of Canterbury

Canterbury’s tertiary education providers have signalled their support for a proposal to allow international students back into the country as soon as it is safe to do so.

The National Party is urging the Government to open up international student education - which is worth $5 billion a year for New Zealand in GDP terms.

Universities, polytechnics and private providers across the country expect to lose $600 million in revenue this year.

The region’s main institutes, Canterbury University (UC), Lincoln University and Ara take in a high number of international students every year, and all were seeing a growth in enrollments annually until Covid-19 hit.

National Party deputy leader Nikki Kaye, who released the party’s proposal on Friday, wants to move quickly so international students can return for the second half of 2020.

Ms Kaye said National remains committed to the policy even after two new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

The women travelled from the United Kingdom to Auckland and onto Wellington after getting an exemption from isolation.

But Ms Kaye said the new policy would require students to be screened, tested twice, and pay for accommodation during a 14-day quarantine, which is “more tight” than the Government’s rules for returning New Zealanders.

A Lincoln University spokesperson said along with other providers, it shares the Government’s goals of getting New Zealand safely through the Covid-19 response and successfully into recovery.

Lincoln University’s annual report for 2019, international students made up 48 per cent of the university’s 3305 students, up 5 per cent on 2018’s intake.

At UC, full-fee international students made up 13 per cent of its headcount in December, at 2439.

UC’s executive director of student services and communications Lynn McClelland said the institution is collaborating with other universities to explore options for supporting international students, following the eventual opening of New Zealand’s borders.

Ara’s international director Beth Knowles said the institute is “keen” to see the return of international students but acknowledged the Government is taking a cautious approach to opening borders.